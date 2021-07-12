Cancel
Nashville, TN

Berry-Benjamin Leads USVI Delegation at National Model Schools Conference

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 16 days ago

Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin led a delegation of school administrators, content-area coordinators, and state and district leaders at the 29th Annual Model Schools Conference in Nashville, Tenn., June 27-30, as part of the VIDE’s partnership with other school districts across the country to re-examine the design, practices and educational outcomes of schools — work that would directly and positively impact the territory’s public education system.

#Education System#School Principal#Usvi Delegation#Vide#Demonstration Districts#Demonstration Schools#Senior Leadership Team#Model Schools
Public Education
Education
Politics
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Legislature considering changes to compulsory school attendance models

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The past few years have showed how adaptable students, teachers, and education overall can be. Lawmakers want to keep that momentum going by keeping these flexibilities in place for personalized teaching needs. State lawmakers launched a year-long study into the standards of the public education system,...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

MDE Provides COVID-19 Guidance for Schools This Fall

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Education has released their COVID-19 recommendations as the new school year approaches. As the state continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, MDE is suggesting school districts follow the CDC's guidance in COVID preventions. Specific points include:
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

BCIU Selected to Participate in PA Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network

The Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) has been selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders (PennSEL) Network. The network is a cohort of leadership teams representing 19 regions across Pennsylvania with the goal of improving science teaching and learning for all students. The multi-year effort was launched by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and NextGenScience in June 2021.
Educationwashingtoninformer.com

Home-Schooling Surge in D.C. Changes Education Landscape

Word in Black is a collaboration of 10 of the nation’s leading Black publishers that frames the narrative and fosters solutions for racial inequities in America. The pandemic inspired, or in many cases compelled, families in the D.C. metropolitan area and beyond to cut ties with the traditional school system.
Ohio Statethecentersquare.com

Report: Ohio’s public schools rank in lower half of the nation

(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly recently overhauled how the state funds its public schools, but that might not be enough to lift Ohio into the top half of public schools across the country. Ohio ranked 30th in the nation overall, according to a report from WalletHub, behind...
Educationprescottenews.com

Governor Ducey Urges Delegation To Protect Charter School Students

Governor Doug Ducey today urged Arizona’s Congressional Delegation to oppose federal legislation that will jeopardize critical funding the state’s public charter schools receive and put thousands of students at risk. “I am writing to bring your attention to a hugely problematic section of the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and...
Bryan, OHCrescent-News

Four County students win national medals at conference

Four County Career Center had three students that competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2021 National Leadership Conference which was held virtually. Receiving National Silver Medals are: Daisy Jack (left), Bryan, Focus On Children; Raylynn Miler (center), Tinora, Repurpose and Redesign; and Lorelle Hetrick, Fairview, Interior Design Scenario. There were over 5,000 members from across the nation competing. Members competed at the district, and state levels before they advanced to the national level. Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh are the FCCLA Advisors.
Kittitas, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Kittitas students participate in national FCCLA conference

Not even a global pandemic can stop Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from making a difference in their families, careers, and communities. Although this school year looked a bit different, FCCLA members perseverance, tenacity, and resilience shined through as students nationwide participated in Student Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event projects. The top STAR Event competitors from each state, advanced to compete virtually at the 2021 Hybrid National Leadership Conference, June 27-July 2 in Nashville, Tennessee.
ScienceBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Central Middle School students take high honors in national tech conference

Two Central Middle School teams were top placers in the virtual 2021 National Technology Student Association Conference in June. The STEM animation team -- Chloe Robbins, Rylee Ruddick and Echo Carpenter -- won first place, and the mechanical engineering team -- Dillon Mehta, Adit Paul, and Echo Carpenter -- placed fourth in the nation.
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

Peaster HS students represent at FCCLA national conference

NASHVILLE — Peaster High School students Hadley Felts, Emily Galloway, Daisy Garcia, Macy Pennington and Hayley Rawlings donned their red blazers and represented the state of Texas and Peaster High School at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference June 27-July 2, in Nashville, Tennessee. Felts...
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Florida

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Rock Island, ILrockislandtoday.com

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School reports 8% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School rose to eight percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Rock Island Today analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding girl participates in national leadership conference

PAULDING — A local Paulding Middle School student recently participated in a national conference for young leaders. Vivienne Myers, this summer joined about 80 other scholars in her group from around the country at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. Myers is a rising seventh grader who,...

