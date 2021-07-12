Berry-Benjamin Leads USVI Delegation at National Model Schools Conference

Four County Career Center had three students that competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2021 National Leadership Conference which was held virtually. Receiving National Silver Medals are: Daisy Jack (left), Bryan, Focus On Children; Raylynn Miler (center), Tinora, Repurpose and Redesign; and Lorelle Hetrick, Fairview, Interior Design Scenario. There were over 5,000 members from across the nation competing. Members competed at the district, and state levels before they advanced to the national level. Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh are the FCCLA Advisors.