Berry-Benjamin Leads USVI Delegation at National Model Schools Conference
Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin led a delegation of school administrators, content-area coordinators, and state and district leaders at the 29th Annual Model Schools Conference in Nashville, Tenn., June 27-30, as part of the VIDE’s partnership with other school districts across the country to re-examine the design, practices and educational outcomes of schools — work that would directly and positively impact the territory’s public education system.stjohnsource.com
