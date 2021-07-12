Single-family floor plan in Clarksburg, Md., development had that ‘magnetic feel’

A floor plan at Tapestry, a development of single-family houses in Clarksburg, Md., was almost perfect when Samantha Goodman first saw it. Goodman and her husband, Floyd, had been eyeing new residential communities as they sought to move with their two daughters from a townhouse into a single-family house. She’d put her name on a list of potential Tapestry buyers and was one of the first invited to check out the plans.