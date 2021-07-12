Cancel
Sports

Today in History

Ponca City News
 17 days ago

Today is the 194th day of 2021 and the 24th day of summer. TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, draft riots began in New York City. An estimated 1,000 people were killed or wounded. In 1973, Alexander Butterfield, deputy assistant to President Richard Nixon, revealed the existence of the "Nixon Tapes"...

