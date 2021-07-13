Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Oak, MD

Beleaguered FDA in talks for drug-company funding

By Eleanor Laise
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fees paid by drug and device makers influence agency operations at the expense of patient safety, critics say.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
White Oak, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Sutton
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generic Drugs#Conflict Of Interest#Getty Images#Congress#Device Events#Harvard Medical School#Postmarket#House#Biogen#Biib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
HHS
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Erytech Pharma stock nearly doubles on heavy volume after ALL treatment granted Fast Track designation

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA rocketed 98.5% on heavy volume in premarket trading Friday, enough to make them the biggest gainer and most actively traded ahead of the open, after the France-based biopharmaceutical company said it's treatment for hypersensitive acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume was 11.5 million shares in recent trading, compared with the full-day average of about 66,600 shares. "This is yet another significant milestone and meaningful inflection point in advancing our lead product candidate eryaspase, further supporting our recently announced intention to submit a [Biologics License Application] for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL patients," said Chief Executive Gil Beyen. "We believe that the FDA's Fast Track designation for eryaspase underscores its potential to address this high unmet medical need." The stock, which closed Thursday at a 16-month low, has tumbled 42.8% over the past three months through Thursday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.7%.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 196.6 million and more than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 196.6 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed above 4.19 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The data shows that 4 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally. Duke University research suggests at least 11 billion doses are needed to achieve herd immunity across the world. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34.8 million cases and in deaths with 612,122 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The delta variant is "as transmissible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy