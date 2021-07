Garden-em-up The Garden Path now has a Kickstarter and, one day in, it’s already hit a fifth of its goal. Granted, that’s not as dramatic as some Kickstarters but we’re definitely intrigued by this strange little gardening game and we’re hoping it gets the chance to become a reality. Partly, that’s because we like the idea of a chill little gardening game but also because we want to know what the hell is going on in this screenshot.