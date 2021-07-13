Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Israel Wants Voucher System for Foreign Aid to Gaza - Minister

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel wants foreign aid to Gaza disbursed through a voucher system, as a safeguard against donations being diverted to bolster the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and their arsenal, a government minister said on Tuesday. Humanitarian agencies put the latest reconstruction costs for the impoverished Gaza Strip at...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Gaza Strip#Gaza War#Humanitarian Aid#Reuters#Palestinian#Hamas#Israeli#Army Radio#Qatari#The United Nations#European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Qatar
News Break
Middle East
Related
MilitaryVoice of America

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Gaza After Incendiary Balloon Fires

Israel hit Gaza with airstrikes on Sunday after incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave caused fires in the Jewish state, with no reported injuries on either side. The Israeli strikes targeted an open area in northern Gaza and a militant training site belonging to Gaza Strip’s Hamas Islamist rulers...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Keep giving Israel military aid

I apologize to columnist A.J. Camacho and his professor for equating their political opinion with a terrorist group ("In response to A.J. Camacho's column," a July 5 letter). However, the most important part of my recent letter was omitted (for space). Please allow me to finish. Over the years, hundreds...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

After war with Israel, a grieving Gaza marks Eid Al-Adha holiday

GAZA (Reuters) - For Palestinians who lost loved ones in the fighting between Gaza militants and Israel two months ago, there is little cause for celebration during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it commemorates for the faithful the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to...
Middle Eastthelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel And The PA Are Provoking A New War On Gaza

As the Palestinian Authority (PA) loses further legitimacy, it holds tight to its occupying boss, strangely HUrting the Palestinians of both the West Bank and Gaza, using tactics which may lead to a new Israeli war on Gaza. The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, is reportedly set to...
Middle Eastlaconiadailysun.com

William Thomas: Become better informed about Israel's role in Gaza

I am responding to Steve Earle’s “Hamas is Founded on Destroying Israel.”. Mr. Earle needs to become better informed about Israel’s role concerning its 15-year siege of Gaza. We hear many Israeli and American politicians say over and over – “Palestinians are terrorists” and Hamas is a “terrorist organization.” Earle’s letter is a mishmash of distortions, false statements, and Israeli propaganda.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Did Israel Lose the Social Media War over Gaza?

The power and impact of social media are on the rise, with 53.6 percent of the world using social media1 and 42 percent of Americans between the ages of 18-29 using social media as their primary source of news.2 Social media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion around the 2021 Hamas-Israel conflict. The Times of Israel reported that social media turned the social discourse into a “battlefield.” There was a storm of sock-puppet accounts,3 bots,4 and fake identity accounts5 among genuine yet misleading pro-Palestinian narratives posted by celebrities, news organizations, and individuals. Some pro-Palestinian posts, while genuine, may have been promoted by third-party interest groups. For example, a pro-Palestinian tweet made by the average John Doe could be hijacked by a third party through paid promotion to make the tweet go viral. On the other hand, many pro-Palestinian posts are posted by someone with a large audience or “organically” go viral.
CharitiesThe Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Blocking UN-Qatar Aid to Gaza

The Palestinian Authority has rejected a proposal for the transfer of financial aid to poverty-stricken families in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar-linked Arabi 21 news site. Under the plan, Qatari cash subsidies would be deposited by the United Nations in a bank in Ramallah, which would then transfer...
WorldPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Will the foreign policy failures in Haiti and Afghanistan mark the end of foreign aid? | Column

The brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise this month shocked the world. The international community has poured $13 billion in aid into Haiti over the last decade to try to stabilize and rebuild the nation. Despite the country’s widely acknowledged despair and staggering poverty, the hope remained that this large-scale assistance could help Haiti reform and restore after a lengthy period of instability following a devastating earthquake in 2010. Yet in the end, to many observers, the aid not only failed to rebuild the country, but primarily served to prop up a corrupt government allowing violence and political paralysis to metastasize.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
Militarynewsbrig.com

Translator who worked for US Army beheaded by Taliban: report

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan man who had worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, according to reports. Sohail Pardis, 32, had been driving from his home in Kabul on May 12 to pick up his sister ahead of Eid, a Muslim holiday, according to The Sun. But on...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy