Gold prices finish higher with U.S. consumer prices up sharply in June

By Mark DeCambre, Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 12 days ago
Gold futures finish higher Tuesday, with prices supported by data showing rising U.S. inflation and dovish comments from a key Federal Reserve member, amid persistent concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
