Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02%

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the A-REITs, Energy and Financials sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.02%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA), which rose 14.36%...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

