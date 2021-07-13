Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02%

Because China’s widespread crackdown on cryptocurrencies is expected to motivate many other countries to take similar actions, crypto trading might slow down in the coming months. So, we think it could be wise to avoid cryptocurrency-related stocks Charles Schwab (SCHW), Coinbase (COIN), and SoFi (SOFI), which benefit from the trading of cryptocurrencies. Read on.Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm over the past few years despite their extreme volatility and lack of regulation. However, retail investing in cryptocurrency is expected to decline in the coming months with China’s intensifying crackdown on digital currencies on concerns over massive energy consumption in the currency mining process and illegal activities, such as money laundering, that are perpetrated using them. In May, the U.S. Treasury Department said that it would require any cryptocurrency transfer worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the IRS.
Comments / 0