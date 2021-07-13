Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02%

Ford’s stock (NYSE: F), declined by 1.2% to $14 in the last five trading days before the Q2 earnings release expected on Wednesday, July 28. In comparison, the broader S&P500 declined by 0.2% over the last five trading days. Now, will the company continue a downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a rise in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using multiple years of historical stock data, returns for F’s stock average around 0.8% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 1.2% decline in a week (five trading days). But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding F stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Ford stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!