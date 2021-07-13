Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Affordable Housing Model in Brooklyn Will Use Solar Energy to Subsidize Internet Costs

By Emily Nonko
Next City
 14 days ago
Affordable housing, solar power and community wi-fi: It’s not a combination that the Workforce Housing Group, an affordable housing organization in New York City, had necessarily envisioned for its portfolio of buildings across the Brooklyn neighborhoods of East New York, Crown Heights and Bedford Stuyvesant. Yet it came together when...

Philadelphia, PA
Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

