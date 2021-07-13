Texas trio taken during first 2 days of MLB draft
The University of Texas baseball team, which has a rich history of producing players who end up playing professionally, had three 2021 players selected on the first two rounds of this year’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft: pitcher Ty Madden was taken 32nd overall, with a Competitive Balance selection sandwiched between the first and second round, by the Detroit Tigers; center fielder Mike Antico was taken in the eighth round — 241st overall — by the St. Louis Cardinals, and relief pitcher Cole Quintanilla was selected in the ninth round, 263rd overall, by the Washington Nationals.hornsillustrated.com
