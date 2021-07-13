Cancel
Community Members Call For Western Heights Administration To Resign After State Takeover

By Barry Mangold
News On 6
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of parents, former staff and other members of the Western Heights Public Schools community echoed a call for mass resignations among the district’s leadership. Briana Dodd, a mother who moved her child out of the district, asked for four of the five board members, as well as the superintendent, to resign. Most of the attendants of Monday’s board meeting responded in applause.

