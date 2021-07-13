Cancel
Mcalester, OK

McAlester Native Ryan Walters to Run for State Superintendent

By Shannon Rousseau
News On 6
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA McAlester native hopes to become Oklahoma's next State Superintendent. Ryan Walters, who's the current Secretary of Education, announced his plans to run Monday night. Walters kicked off his campaign in Oklahoma City along with family, friends, and a major endorsement from Governor Kevin Stitt. "This is a young man that is passionate about doing the right things for kids, and always putting students first in education," said the governor.

