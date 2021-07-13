Cancel
Louisiana State

Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

By Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School will be back in session in about a month across Louisiana. What will be the mask requirement in schools across the state?. Fox 8 Live in New Orleans reported facemasks will not be required at schools for those who have been vaccinated. This report indicated those students or teachers who have not gotten the shot would be be required to wear a mask. That includes youngsters under age 12 who can not get the vaccine. But Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News this is not accurate.

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Heat Advisory Is in Effect for Shreveport Area

A heat advisory has been issued for all of the Ark-La-Tex for Monday as heat index values are expected to climb to between 105 and 109 degrees across the region. The National Weather Service in Shreveport says this advisory includes. Parishes in Louisiana:. Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Lincoln, DeSoto, Red...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting

Another day, another shooting in Shreveport. A Shreveport man is recovering in the hospital following a drive-by shooting that took place in Shreveport Sunday evening. SPD has not released any information regarding the man who suffered a gunshot wound. According to local media, gunshots were rattling off all over the place near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Canal Boulevard Sunday night. Several houses in the area were struck by the stray bullets as the perpetrators sped away.
Arkansas StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

To the People Driving Behind Us in Arkansas Yesterday, I’m Sorry!

Let me tell you what led up to this apology. Yesterday, some friends and I took off early in the morning for a quick day trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas. We love to go tubing/floating on the Caddo River. We generally float from just south of the dam down to the take-out point roughly four miles downriver at River Rats. It was so hot that we had to stop and get into the water to cool off about every half mile. It sounds like I'm complaining, but I'm truly not. I'm just setting the stage. Because I drive a truck, we usually take it on trips like this to stow everyone's equipment. Well, by the time we got off the river, we were done. The heat had sucked up every bit of energy we had.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Will a Mask Mandate Be Put in Place in Louisiana?

Cases of Covid-19 in Louisiana continue to climb. State health officials report more than 5,000 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. That is the 3rd highest daily count of cases since the pandemic started. But the vast majority of these new cases are showing up in unvaccinated people. But...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

97% of COVID Deaths in Louisiana are Among the Unvaccinated

The evidence to support getting vaccinated against coronavirus is mounting. However, there are still a lot of people who, for various reasons, do not plan to get the vaccine. The fact that so many in Louisiana are either opting out of getting vaccinated or have been slow to decide to get vaccinated is very troubling to Louisiana's medical community.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

America’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Close to Shreveport

Did you realize you were a short drive away from the largest go-kart track in America? I know I certainly didn't. I would have guessed the largest go-kart track in the US had to be in a place like California, Florida, or even Texas. However, Louisiana is home to the largest outdoor go-kart track in the States, and it's a drive to New Orleans away.
Caddo Parish, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Proposed Mask Mandate for Caddo Parish Is Postponed

Several local residents showed up to voice opposition to a proposed mask mandate for Caddo Parish. But once the dust settled, the Commission voted to postpone the measure. There was an attempt to pass a resolution to encourage residents to wear masks, but that did not pass. Ultimately, the panel voted 7-3 to delay a vote on this measure until the next meeting. Some members say the ordinance needs to be revised a bit before a final vote. Some members want to do away with the financial penalties that are now included in the ordinance. A first offense calls for a fine of $250 dollars. Subsequent offenses would be $500 dollars.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chicago Restricting Travel of Unvaccinated Louisiana Residents

The city of Chicago has announced Louisiana along with five other states, have now been placed on their Travel Advisory List. Here's what it means... The Chicago Department of Public Health has placed Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, and more on the city's Travel Advisory list. Chicago's Travel Advisory is recommending, not requiring, anyone from Louisiana or any of the other states listed to "obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival" according to KATC.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Mayor: How to Protect the City from the Surging Delta Variant

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins talks about the options he's considering to help fight the surge in COVID Delta variant cases around the state and locally. "Everything is on the table right now to prevent us from going backwards," says the Mayor, referring to what he - or other city leaders - can do to slow the spread. "But the way we know that we can protect ourselves...to look around and know that the areas with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest hospitalizations, if everybody does the right thing and gets vaccinated or wearing a mask while we're out, but right now it doesn't look like that's what's happening, so lawmakers have to consider measures to keep our community safe.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Beat the Louisiana Heat this Weekend with an Easy 2½ Drive

Temperatures in Shreveport-Bossier are supposed to reach triple digits this weekend. Here's a great way to cool off! Float the Caddo River at the Caddo Gap in Arkansas! It doesn't matter if you want to tube or kayak, the water is cool, clean, and refreshing! Plus, it's a great way for friends and family to spend quality time together OUTSIDE!
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

Two-Vehicle Wreck Leaves Mess on I-49 North

UPDATE - 5:51 PM, July 23rd: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker was struck on the driver's side of his unit by an oncoming Kia Sorento while assisting traffic control. He died on the scene. Full story HERE. _____________________________________________________________________________. UPDATE - 11:15 AM, July 23rd: The highway is...

