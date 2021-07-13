Cancel
Real Estate

Digital Realty retains EMEA colocation market leader status in H1 2021

By Caroline Donnelly,
Computer Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Realty continues to lead the colocation market across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while its arch rival Equinix snaps at its heels in second place, according to Cloudscene’s half-yearly ranking of the world’s datacentre operators. Australia-based Cloudscene has published the latest version of its half-yearly leaderboard, covering...

#Digital Realty#Emea#Colocation#Market Leader#Latin America#Emea#Equinix#China Telecom#Ntt Communications
Real Estateaithority.com

Digital Realty Recognized For Continued Leadership In Cloudscene’s Data Center Ecosystem For Second Consecutive Year

Takes top billing again in EMEA, ranks #2 in North America and Latin America, moves up three spots to #7 in Asia. Digital Realty the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has been named a leader in Cloudscene’s Data Center Ecosystem Leaderboard for the second consecutive year. The leaderboard ranks the strength of providers’ ecosystems of data centers, service providers, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps across North America, Latin America, EMEA, Oceania and Asia. Digital Realty’s leadership position underscores the strength of PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, as well as the vibrancy of the connected data communities flourishing on its platform.
Businessaithority.com

mLogica Announces Strategic Partnership With Global Leader In Digital Transformation Atos

Agreement empowers U.S. tech firm to migrate large enterprise customers and databases to the cloud with maximum speed and accuracy and minimum disruption. mLogica, LLC, a global leader in hyperscale big data analytics and cloud modernization, announced a strategic collaboration agreement with global leader in digital transformation Atos. A renowned innovator in advanced analytics and cloud modernization, mLogica offers proprietary software that facilitates the translation of code from outdated on-premise platforms to modern cloud architecture.
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Digital Realty and Brookfield to Build Data Centers in India

Digital Realty is entering the India data center market. The operator has enlisted Brookfield Infrastructure to help with both funding and local market knowledge. The two companies are launching a 50/50 joint venture that will look for ways to establish data center footprint in the high-growth market that has been a conspicuous gap in the global portfolio of Digital, the world’s second largest data center provider. The plans include everything from greenfield development to acquisitions.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure Form Joint Venture to Grow Connected Data Community in India

Cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider Digital Realty is joining forces with Brookfield Infrastructure to develop, own and operate institutional quality data centers in India. The 50/50 joint venture will operate under the name BAM Digital Realty, and will leverage Digital Reality’s global data center platform PlatformDIGITAL. The platform supports...
