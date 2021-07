Chief Inspiration Officer for MENA Speakers, the leading speaker agency in the Middle East and the speakers' marketplace. I get to book speakers at over 300 events a year in the Middle East and Europe. I’ve been surprised, given how globally-minded many American businesses are, that this hasn’t translated more to the speaking industry. In the age of Zoom, travel in some circumstances does not stand in the way as a barrier because of adaptation into more virtual speaking engagements. In addition, if you thought traveling to another state made you a celebrity at an event, imagine the level of attention and appreciation you receive as an international speaker.