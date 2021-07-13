Garmin Venu 2S Review

In the past, it could be hard to know how well you were performing when working out. Sure, you could measure distances and try to gauge your heart rate by checking your pulse but it was a more complicated business than it is now. That’s because the latest smartwatches and wearables make it a breeze to see how well you’re performing, as well as check basic stats such as step counts, calorie intake, and even how your heart rate is doing. They’re amazing ways to ensure you get the most out of your workouts, walks, or runs, and right now, Walmart has a great deal on a Garmin Vivosmart 3 so it’ll cost you just $40 to find out. Let’s take a look into why it’s so special.