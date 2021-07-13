Cancel
Garmin Venu 2S Review

By Thomas Deehan
TrustedReviews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garmin Venu 2S showcases the best of what Garmin has to offer, but in a miniature build that sits pleasantly around your wrist without ever being distracting. The long list of premium features include offline Spotify use, fast GPS tracking, and up to 10-day battery life. In addition, the new Fitness Age and Health Snapshot modes ensure that there are very few areas where the Venu 2S will leave you wanting. This isn’t just a marked improvement over the original Garmin Venu; it’s a great example of the reason that Garmin rightly earns its reputation as one of the best manufacturers of fitness-tracking tech.

