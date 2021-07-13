Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cloudmed Acquires MCRC Group, Expanding Revenue Intelligence Capabilities

metroatlantaceo.com
 14 days ago

Cloudmed, the leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers, announced today it has acquired Managed Care Revenue Consulting Group, a growing provider of revenue cycle solutions for hospital networks. “Healthcare providers need the right technology and domain expertise now more than ever,” said Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudmed....

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenue Intelligence#Healthcare#Mcrc Group#Managing Partner#Klas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lilt Named Organization Of The Year By The Business Intelligence Group

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced it has been selected as an Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Beringer Capital Acquires Inman Group

Strategic Partnership Positions B2B Media Leader for Sustained Growth. Beringer Capital , a leading North American private equity firm specializing in the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, announced that it has acquired preeminent real estate media entity Inman Group . Founded by entrepreneur and long-time journalist Brad Inman in...
IndustryWestport News

World Synergy Ranked Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
Technologyaithority.com

Fiserv Introduces Expanded Digital Capabilities For Consumer And Business Customers Of Financial Institutions

Capabilities will enable industry-leading digital banking experiences for financial institutions of all sizes. Fiserv, Inc. a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, introduced enhanced Fiserv Digital capabilities for integrated digital banking and card management. This enriched, mobile-first suite will enable financial institutions to offer their consumer and business customers an industry-leading digital banking experience that is designed for the way people expect to engage with their financial institution, and meets the growing demand for a unified, seamless customer experience across mobile and online channels.
Businessthepaypers.com

HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft has selected global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) as a launch partner for its industry cloud Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, according to IBS intelligence. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee...
Economymartechseries.com

NielsenIQ Acquires Revenue Management Optimization Provider Cornerstone Capabilities

NielsenIQ today announced it has acquired Cornerstone Capabilities, an industry-leading SaaS-based provider offering a revenue management optimization solution to consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients. Cornerstone’s platform features Artificial Intelligence (AI) that finds optimal regular and promotion prices to maximize profit for both manufacturers and retailers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Lumen expands its fiber network in Europe to strengthen its service capabilities

As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies has expanded its fiber network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain. These strategic network expansions put high-performance fiber closer to end users to deliver...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Announces Normerica Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Normerica Inc. ("Normerica"), a leading supplier of premium pet care products in North America. The transaction has closed effective today. Normerica,...
SoftwareDesign World Network

Siemens acquires FORAN software to expand capabilities in marine design and engineering

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based SENER, a leading multinational company in engineering and technology, to acquire its FORAN software business. FORAN is CAD/CAE/CAM software for the design, construction and engineering of vessels and marine structures. The addition of the FORAN product and team to Siemens, together with its customer portfolio, brings experience and comprehensive know-how across complex commercial marine projects, defense industry standards and regulation compliance. SENER Group will keep and strengthen its traditional marine engineering business line, where it offers design, engineering and consultancy services for different types of ships and offshore vessels.
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

CP Group acquires Harris Corners

CHARLOTTE – CP Group has acquired Harris Corners, a 370,000-square-foot office campus. The acquisition is a joint venture between CP Group and Siguler Guff, a private equity investment firm in New York. The Class A office park comprises two five-story buildings and one four-story building. “Charlotte has long been among...
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

Tampa-based BRP Group to acquire New York tech platform, adds $9.8M of revenue

July 24, 2021 - Tampa-based BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, “Founder Shield”), a New York-based, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform with a specialized focus on providing commercial insurance services for clients in various high growth industries. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around August 1. The partnership will add $9.8 million of revenue for the company and represents BRP Group's seventh announced partnership in 2021, according to BRP Group's announcement. It will significantly enhance BRP Group’s capabilities for scaling companies in high-growth industry verticals and emerging areas of risk.
Wayne, PAReporter

The Judge Group acquires Copley Consulting Group

WAYNE — Global professional services firm The Judge Group, has announced that it will acquire Copley Consulting Group. Copley Consulting Group is a provider of enterprise resource planning and business intelligence services and solutions, with specific expertise in Infor and Qlik. Expanding its portfolio by adding Infor and Qlik puts...
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

TricorBraun Acquires SGB Packaging Group

TricorBraun has announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based SGB Packaging Group, Inc., strengthening the company’s presence in the fast-growing cosmetics, skin care, fragrance and personal care industries. Additionally, the acquisition further expands TricorBraun’s global supplier network. SGB Packaging is a full-service packaging provider for the cosmetics, skin care, fragrance and...
Businessthecustomer.net

Publicis Groupe to Acquire CitrusAd

Publicis Groupe today announces the acquisition of CitrusAd, a software as a service (SaaS) platform optimizing brands marketing performances directly within retailer websites. With more than 50% of its activities in the U.S., CitrusAd is present across 22 countries and 6 industries. CitrusAd provides its world-class technology to more than 70 major retailers globally and over 4,000 brands are utilizing their self-served platform.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

Rapid7 Acquires IntSights to Gain External Threat Intelligence

Rapid7, Inc. this week announced it has acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd. for $335 million as part of an effort to provide more visibility into potential external threats as they unfold on the dark web. Richard Perkett, vice president of detection and response for Rapid7, said IntSights expands Rapid7’s detection...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

How Troika Media Group (Nasdaq: TRKA) Helps Brands Expand Marketing and Revenue Using Non-Fungible Tokens

Even if you’re not an active investor in the market, chances are you know about Bitcoin (BTC) and you might know about a couple of other cryptocurrencies. But you might not know that cryptocurrencies are not the only digital assets you can own on the blockchain, which is a database record of all digital transactions. In addition to cryptocurrencies, there are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that you can collect, hold and sell. Before you explore and invest in crypto, you need to understand these unique assets and why they’re gaining popularity among investors.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight, Expanding Enterprise Workforce Management Capabilities

Accenture has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture’s workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients. “Joining Accenture enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver our...
BusinessTechCrunch

Sophos acquires Braintrace to supercharge its threat detection capabilities

Braintrace, which was founded in 2016 and has raised $10 million in funding, has developed a network detection and response (NDR) solution that helps organizations to easily inspect network traffic to identify and filter out suspicious activity. It does this using remote network packet capture (RNCAP) technology, which provides visibility into network traffic patterns, including encrypted traffic, without the need for man-in-the-middle decryption. It also provides visibility into cloud network traffic, a task that typically needs to be carried out on-site, and supports all of the major cloud providers, including AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy