Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Does Hanesbrands Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) moved lower by 7.70% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Hanesbrands has.

Hanesbrands's Debt

According to the Hanesbrands's most recent financial statement as reported on May 12, 2021, total debt is at $3.68 billion, with $3.65 billion in long-term debt and $34.38 million in current debt. Adjusting for $530.40 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $3.15 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Hanesbrands has $6.99 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.53. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVvKN_0avK5hgT00

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Debt Ratio#Hbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Capital Product Partners Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 9% year-over-year to $38.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the rise in the fleet size following the acquisition of three 5,100 TEU containers in February 2021 and the decrease in net amortization.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dole IPO Drops Over 9% During First Day Of Trading

What happened: Shares of the world’s large produce company slid by over 9% on Friday after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. Dole (NYSE: DOLE) opened for trading at $15, at an implied market value of approximately $1.5 billion, which was below the initial public offering of $16. The stock closed at $14.50 on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $1.35 billion. “The timing was what it was, the valuation is what it is,” said Chief Executive Officer Rory Byrne in an interview.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This ETF Has A 10% Dividend Yield

Many analysts believe the economy is showing signs of significant inflation. They see it in various metrics and indices that are used to track it. But income-seeking investors still don’t have many attractive options. Yields and rates are still well below their historical averages. These investors should consider the Global...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

RBL Bank earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On August 2, RBL Bank is reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Analysts predict RBL Bank will release earnings per share of INR 1.10. Go here to watch RBL Bank stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On August 2, RBL Bank will report Q1 earnings. 3 analysts are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Short ARKK ETF To Bet Against Cathie Wood's Fund

According to Bloomberg, the Short ARKK ETF would track the inverse performance of Cathie Wood’s $23 billion Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) through swaps. As per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the fund would trade under the ticker SARK and charge a 0.75% operating expense. Post-launch, the SARK would...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Horizon Global's Debt Overview

Shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) moved higher by 21.60% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Horizon Global has. Horizon Global's Debt. According to the Horizon Global's most recent financial statement as reported on May 6,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Xylem's Debt

Shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) rose by 7.86% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Xylem has. According to the Xylem's most recent financial statement as reported on May 4, 2021, total debt is at $3.06 billion, with $2.46 billion in long-term debt and $600.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.69 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.37 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

DaVita's Debt Insights

Over the past three months, shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) decreased by 4.26%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt DaVita has. Based on DaVita's balance sheet as of April 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $8.83 billion and current debt is at $168.19 million, amounting to $9.00 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $884.21 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $8.11 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

How Does L.B. Foster's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) moved higher by 11.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt L.B. Foster has. L.B. Foster's Debt. Based on L.B. Foster's balance sheet as of May 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $36.66...
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exelon's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $46.86. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $8.39. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $88.15 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, First Solar’s trading volume reached 116.2K shares. This is 5.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Philip Morris Intl's Unusual Options Activity

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $99.57 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

Comments / 0

Community Policy