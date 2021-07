Carolyn Lowe, CEO of ROI Swift, Mom, Founder, Travel Junky. All leaders have one thing in common: You’re only as good as your team. I’ve learned this lesson the hard way. Let me back up a bit to 1999, the year I started at a well-known computer technology company. I was fortunate enough to have an amazing team of human resources professionals and the budget to hire graduates from the top schools into our marketing department. When I helped run the interviews for interns for our consumer division, I had a deep talent pool from which to choose.