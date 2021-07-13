Chair of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of BME appointed to lead NSF Engineering Directorate
Susan Margulies, chair of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, has been selected to lead the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Directorate of Engineering. She is the first biomedical engineer to head the directorate, which supports fundamental research, enhances the nation’s innovation through a range of initiatives and is a driving force behind the training and development of the United States’ engineering workforce.metroatlantaceo.com
