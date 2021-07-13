Stacey Sakal Weiss Named Partner at Jamison & Co.

SME CPAs, a top 400 U.S. accounting firm, is proud to announce that Paul Wade, CPA will serve as SME CPAs’ next Managing Partner effective July 1, 2021. Wade, who joined the firm in 2003, was promoted to partner in 2009 after only six years with the firm. He has helped grow our tax team and a multitude of services. Paul succeeds Rick Evans who was SME CPAs’ Managing Partner for 9 years. “Paul has been an integral part of the firm’s success for almost two decades and is committed to the success of our clients and employees.” says Evans. Rick will continue to serve as a full-time client service partner with the firm.