Atlanta, GA

Stacey Sakal Weiss Named Partner at Jamison & Co.

metroatlantaceo.com
 14 days ago

Founding members – Bill and Nancy Jamison – are delighted to announce the addition of Stacey Sakal Weiss to Jamison & Co. in the role of partner. Established in 2001, Jamison & Co. is affiliated with Keller Williams Peachtree Road and boasts a 20-year history of success as an Atlanta real estate group. The married couple at the helm of Jamison & Co. are lifetime members of the Multi-Million Dollar Club who also hold memberships in First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), Georgia Multiple Listing Service (GMLS), Atlanta Board of Realtors®, Georgia Association of Realtors®, and National Association of Realtors®. Relationship-driven, the Jamison’s feel bringing Weiss to their team is a strong reflection of Jamison & Co.’s high standards for excellent client service.

