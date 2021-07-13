Thomas & Hutton New Hire in Buford Office
Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hire in its Buford office. Hazl Zafra joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer. Hazl received her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. While at Clemson, she worked as a field engineering intern at a Florida-based solar company. Hazl will assist the project team with single-family and multi-family projects. Her focus will be on stormwater management and water quality design.metroatlantaceo.com
