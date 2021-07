College is a unique time to explore and learn who you are and who you have the potential to become. That exploration doesn’t stop after graduation! Hope alumni are educated for lives of leadership and service and they live out the mission of the college in inspiring ways. This is evident in our alumni, a talented group of over 35,000 with varied interests, talents, and ambitions, all committed to making the world better in their own way. In an effort to support you as fearless innovators, the college recently introduced a new career development and lifelong learning platform for all of you!