Homeless

Feeding Pets of the Homeless Receives $10,000 Donation from CareVet

 14 days ago

Feeding Pets of the Homeless recently received a $10,000 donation from CareVet to help provide pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of homeless individuals across the United States. Feeding Pets of the Homeless was chosen by CareVet to receive the financial support because their...

metroatlantaceo.com

Macon, GA41nbc.com

Macon restaurant helps feed the homeless

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Famous Mike’s on Poplar Street in downtown Macon now has a “Pay it Forward” board. Customers can pay for the meal of a hungry or homeless person. Once the meal is purchased, the receipt is added to the board at the front of the restaurant. A person...
Volume One

Homelessness - Volunteer and Donation Opportunities

These resource listings are a supplement to the feature story: No Place to Call Home. 24 W Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls • The mission of Agnes’ Table is to collaborate with local agencies, organizations, and citizens by providing nutritious meals and hospitality to our community while raising awareness of hunger and food insecurity.
Register Citizen

Westport's Earthplace seeks donations to feed birds, other animals

WESTPORT — They might not be songbirds, but the birds of prey at Earthplace’s Animal Hall are singing for their supper. One of the staples of Animal Hall has been public feedings of its birds of prey. For years, area laboratories have donated frozen mice and other bird-friendly treats for the program, said Tony McDowell, Earthplace executive director. But, recently, he said, their sources stopped providing the food.
Homelessinvisiblepeople.tv

How Generational Poverty Exacerbates Homelessness

The connection between poverty and homelessness is obvious. People do not choose to be homeless when they can afford housing. But what, exactly, leads to the kind of desperate poverty that results in homelessness?. It’s often blamed on substance abuse, mental illness, criminal behavior, or other personal problems or characteristics....
CharitiesDurango Herald

Move For Hunger Receives $128,000 Donation from the Assurant Foundation

Assurant employees challenge themselves and move 128,000+ miles in the second edition of the 'Turning Miles into Meals Challenge' resulting in the donation of more than 320,000 meals. RED BANK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today that they...
westerville.org

K9 Bruno Receives Vest Donation

Westerville Division of Police (WPD) K9 Bruno has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Bruno’s vest is sponsored by Greg Nobis of Delaware, OH and is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Cooper.” Bruno serves alongside handler Officer Khyrell Baggoo.
Animalsdpdbeat.com

Narcotics Unit Receive K9 Donation

An appreciation ceremony was held today at Jack Evans Police Headquarters for Toni C. Brinker and Patricia B. Deason. These two generous women joined forces to help with the purchase of the Narcotic Unit’s new K9 Officer Shadow. K9 Shadow, #195 joined the department in June of 2021. Shadow, who...
woay.com

Local ministry specialized in substance use recovery receives $10,000 donation

PROSPERITY, WV (WOAY) – A local ministry receives a $10,000 donation for their efforts to help those suffering from substance use disorders. Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based ministry whose mission is to provide a safe place for men and women to become free from chemical dependencies. The donation was given...
Lompoc, CAsyvnews.com

Family pets receive blessing from Lompoc pastor on Sunday

A pack of domesticated pets gathered at First United Methodist Church of Lompoc on Sunday afternoon for the “Blessing of the Animals” event, where Pastor Joy Price offered each good wishes. Seated beside or in the arms of their owners, approximately 20 dogs, a few cats and a rabbit waited...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Pet oxygen masks donated

In honor of National Pet Fire Safety Day, on July 15, the Orlando Cat Café donated two pet oxygen mask sets to Lake County Fire Rescue. Deputy Fire Chief Chris Sievert, Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks and Doug Shields, and the crew from Fire Station 112 attended the presentation, which was held July 12 at the Orlando Cat Cafe.
Charitiesbread.org

Bread receives $5,000 donation from Sisters of Charity, BVM

Earlier this year, when the federal government began to send stimulus checks to individuals and families around the country, the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) in Dubuque, Iowa didn’t keep the money for themselves. Instead, they pooled their stimulus checks and with generous benefactor contributions donated...
montanarightnow.com

Local mobile drive-through restaurant announces it has surpassed $10,000 in donations

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A mobile drive-through restaurant in Great Falls has reached a milestone of providing $10,000 in financial donations. In the first nine months of its operation, Carnivorium announced that a recent donation of $2,331.76 to the Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center and a donation that is currently earmarked to the Grace Veteran’s Home, helped deliver the results.
Liberal, KSkscbnews.net

SWMC Receives Donation from Local Family

Liberal, KS– SWMC recently received a donation in the amount of $5,000 from a local family. Brothers, Dhiru Patel and Bipin Bhakta donated these funds in honor of their mother, Manglaben Patel. Manglaben was a recent patient at Southwest Medical Center. “We believe in supporting the community that has always supported us,” Bipin Bhakta said. “Our mother received exceptional care during her stay at SWMC, so we thought the perfect way to honor her, was to give back to this hospital.” Patel and Bhakta have been Liberal residents for more than 30 years, operating various hotels. They’ve also established the Natvarbhai Bhakta Memorial Scholarship at Liberal High School in honor of their father who passed away several years ago. This scholarship is awarded to one qualifying senior who plans to major in education or medicine. “This donation is a testament to the generosity of this family.” SWMC CEO, Robert Whitaker said. “This shows how much they truly care about our community and we are very thankful.” The donated funds will be used for capital improvements and renovation projects at Southwest Medical Center.

