Record Demand For Private Jet Flights To Continue, According To A New Survey of Private Aviation Users

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos may not get his official astronaut wings even though he successfully completed a commercial trip to space on Tuesday due to revised rules brought into effect the same day by the US Federal Aviation Administration.The aviation authority’s new rules tighten regulations on who qualifies for its official astronaut wings, making it eligible only for crew members on licensed spacecrafts who contribute to flight safety and rise above the 50-mile (80km) altitude mark.According to the FAA’s revised rules, commercial launch crew members must also demonstrate “activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed...