Record Demand For Private Jet Flights To Continue, According To A New Survey of Private Aviation Users

metroatlantaceo.com
 14 days ago

A just-released survey of subscribers to Private Jet Card Comparisons shows the demand surge for private aviation will continue for the foreseeable future. Some 69% of current private aviation users expect to fly more post-Covid than before the pandemic, with 28% saying they expect to fly privately at similar levels. Only 3% said they would be making fewer private flights in a post-Covid world.

