Before they were postponed to this year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were billed by some as the “Hydrogen Olympics” because of plans to power much of the event’s infrastructure with the clean-burning gas. The Olympic Village, home to the athletes during the Games, was slated to run on it. One hundred hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered buses and 500 hydrogen-powered cars were supposed to transport competitors and staff between venues. Even the iconic Olympic torch and cauldrons were set to be lit with hydrogen-powered flame. The Olympics, organizers and stakeholders said, would be a focal point for Japan’s serious aims to boost hydrogen use and become carbon-neutral by 2050.