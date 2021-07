PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As police continue to investigate the death of Crisie Luebbers, ruled a homicide in Schuyler Falls, her family is sharing what it was like to know her. NBC5 met with Megan Bordeau, Luebbers' sister, at Melissa Penfield Park in Plattsburgh, a place she said was perfect for speaking about her sister, who loved the outdoors.