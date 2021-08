The baby blue colored and very expensive boat arrived earlier this week and is getting a lot of attention from both tourists and locals alike. Wow. If you've spent any time in Bar Harbor this week taking in the sights then you've probably taken notice of the giant yacht tied up to the Bar Harbor town pier. The two-toned white and ice blue 180 foot-long super yacht is kind of hard to miss. The photo below was taken this morning via a webcam at BarHarborCam.com. You can see the Silver Shalis in the left of the photo.