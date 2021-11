You can still count on trimming up the tree this holiday season in northeast Wisconsin despite concerns of a possible shortage nationally. For those looking to go artificial this year, supply chain issues are delaying the shipment of those types of trees. The ones in stock may see a small increase in price due to higher shipping costs. For those looking for a live Christmas tree, producers in the Pacific Northwest saw much of their crop get severely impacted due to weather conditions stunting the growth of older trees and killing off its newer seedlings. That is not necessarily the case in Wisconsin, where even with last year’s increased demand everyone who wanted a live Christmas tree was able to get one. Greg Hann from the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association says millennials with their young families have fueled the demand by wanting to start their own tradition. His bigger concern is how early some families want to head out to the field or the lot to grab their Christmas tree.

