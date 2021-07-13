Cancel
NBA

It’s Official – LeBron James Is Coming To Fortnite

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marketing for the hotly anticipated upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has been absolutely wild so far. From an arcade-style 2D beat ’em up game coming to the Xbox Game Pass to a selection of limited edition Space Jam Xbox controllers, it seems that Warner Bros. are pulling out all the stops to try to catch gamers’ attention. Now, Space Jam: A new Legacy’s star LeBron James will be coming to Fortnite as part of their Icon Series – sporting a Space Jam jersey, of course.

