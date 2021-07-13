Cancel
The Latest: Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'

By The Associated Press
TribTown.com
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.

WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

Surgeon general worried as pandemic cases increase in every state

The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that he’s concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly. Noting that nearly all coronavirus deaths now are among the tens of millions of people who haven’t received...
Florida StateABC Action News

US Surgeon General 'deeply concerned' about Florida's COVID cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The nation's top doctor said Wednesday he was "deeply concerned" about Florida's rising COVID-19 cases, which make up about 20 percent of the nation's new infections. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urged the state's unvaccinated to get a shot as soon as possible. "Thanks to this vaccine,...
Public HealthNew York Post

Surgeon general expects more indoor mask mandates amid Delta variant

More counties across the nation may follow Los Angeles’ lead and impose indoor mask mandates as they battle new COVID-19 surges caused by highly contagious Delta variant, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. “Unfortunately, we are seeing rises, particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country...
Public HealthKTEN.com

Surgeon General: US must increase vaccinations

(CNN) -- The United States is facing a pivotal moment in the coronavirus pandemic, given that the Delta variant is spurring surges in cases and hospitalizations: It must increase vaccinations or risk magnifying the impact, the surgeon general said. "If we want to keep our kids in school, if we...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Warned "This Pandemic Isn't Over"

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace this morning to issue a warning. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsWTVCFOX

Amid virus surge, Fauci says some might 'likely' need booster shots

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As COVID-19 cases surge and the highly infectious delta variant spreads across the United States, drugmakers and federal health officials remain divided over when and if people who have been vaccinated might need booster shots to bolster their immunity. With the federal government focused on convincing hesitant...
Worldkfgo.com

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) – A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or a negative...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Israel delivers booster shots of vaccine to people over 60

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots Friday to people over 60 who've already received both does of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases. The decision was announced Thursday by the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennet, making Israel the first...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Booster shots recommended for elderly in Israel

Israeli officials are recommending its citizens 60 and older receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Israeli Health Ministry said it would begin a fresh inoculation campaign on Sunday after it reviewed a paper by Pfizer that indicated the efficacy wore off after six months and amid a new increase in cases due to the delta variant.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Germany to require proof of status to enter

BERLIN — Germany will require people entering the country to show a negative coronavirus test if they haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19. People crossing into Germany by means other than air transportation must prove their status. Authorities are expected to conduct spot checks at land borders rather than blanket controls.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: DC reinstates mandatory indoor mask requirements

WASHINGTON — The nation’s capital is reinstating mandatory indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new regulations begin Saturday and apply to everyone over age 2. “I know that D.C. residents have been very closely following the public health guidelines and they will embrace...

