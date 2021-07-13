Cancel
New York Giants announce free Fan Fest

By Eric Scott, Senior Political Director
After a year of playing in an empty MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants are throwing a party to welcome fans back to the Meadowlands. The last time fans were able to see Big Blue in person was December 29, 2019, when the Giants closed out the season with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Team practices are closed to the public this year as a COVID-19 precaution, but fans will be able to see one session before the start of the season.

