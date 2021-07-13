Pittsburgh North Chamber Hosting Events
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting local residents to attend a couple of upcoming presentations. First, the Chamber is hosting a virtual Lunchbox Session on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. titled “Be Content With Your Digital Content”. Those registering for this workshop will have the chance to hear from a marketing director about how unique and compelling digital content can increase brand presence and audience engagement.butlerradio.com
