Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access

By David Milliken
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYEy3_0avJyU1J00

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the European Union was prepared to reopen its doors to British financial services exports following the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc’s single market.

More than six months since Brexit largely severed the City of London’s access to the EU, Brussels has stalled on deciding whether UK financial rules are ‘equivalent’ to regulation in the bloc, a key condition for granting market access.

The EU has said it is concerned Britain will water down financial services rules in future, and will only resume its equivalence assessments once its member states formally back a new regulatory cooperation framework with Britain.

“On equivalence, I think it’s fair to say that nothing really has moved forwards,” Bailey said at a news conference.

His comments echo those from finance minister Rishi Sunak who said this month that equivalence “has not happened” and it was time to focus on improving the London’s global competitiveness.

The International Monetary Fund is currently reviewing British financial regulation and Bailey said its findings would be the best independent guide to whether British rules fell short of global best practice.

Britain has criticised the EU for demands that it says amount in practice to line-by-line alignment of rules, which Brussels has denied.

“We are committed to outcomes-based equivalence. Those are the arrangements that we have with many countries. But both sides need to want that,” said BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, a former British ambassador to the EU.

Britain has currently granted equivalence to the EU in several financial activities, but the bloc has not reciprocated.

Earlier on Tuesday Bailey said he had no intention of loosening financial rules as Britain sought to attract foreign business after Brexit.

“The UK’s reputation for strong standards, independent regulation and financial stability has been and will remain a crucial component of its attractiveness to internationally active financial institutions,” Bailey wrote in a letter to Sunak.

Bailey has previously criticised EU rules as ill-suited to a financial centre like London and too lax in some areas, for example allowing banks to count the value of in-house software as an asset that could be drawn upon during a financial crisis.

However, Sunak wants to relax other rules in areas such as the requirements for listing a company on a stock exchange.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jon Cunliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of London#Boe#Uk#Boe#The European Union#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity firm CD&R readies Morrisons counter-bid - report

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is poised to start a bidding war for British supermarket chain Morrisons, the target of a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.8 billion) offer from a group led by another U.S. buyout firm, Fortress, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 33% over past week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between July 25 and July 31 stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days. A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a...
Economykfgo.com

Italy in talks with EU to hive off MPS’ legal risks – source

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Treasury has started discussing with European Union authorities a plan to spin off non-ordinary litigation risks weighing on Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and keep them in state hands, a source close to the matter said. The spin-off is a necessary step for the Treasury...
PoliticsTribTown.com

Poland’s president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he sees the need for changes to his country’s law on disciplining judges, in a significant shift in tone on an issue that has brought a tense and drawn-out spat with European Union authorities. Duda was commenting on letters from the...
Worldktwb.com

Bank of England to end euro liquidity facility

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would end a facility that allowed British-based financial institutions to access funds in euros, due to improved market conditions which had removed the need for the programme. The Liquidity Facility in Euros (LiFE) – which started in March...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: EU and UK criticised for 'flawed' protocol approach

The UK and EU have both taken a "fundamentally flawed" approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a House of Lords committee has concluded. The peers said there had been a lack of clarity, transparency and readiness on the part of the UK government. The EU was described as lacking "balance,...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Lloyds swings to profit as bad debts cut on UK economic recovery

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed it swung to a £3.9 billion half-year profit from losses a year ago as it cut bad debt provisions thanks to the UK’s economic recovery. The bank’s figures showed a boost to its bottom line from a further £333 million fall in bad debt provisions over its second quarter, as well as a booming housing market.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Broadbent sees little sign of inflation spike persisting

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - A current spike in consumer goods prices does not point to a longer-term persistence in inflation, and the Bank of England would do better to focus on labour market signals, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said in a speech on Thursday. “While we know it’s...
Businessktwb.com

BoE’s Broadbent sees reasons for inflation tide to ebb

LONDON (Reuters) – A current spike in consumer goods prices does not point to longer-term persistence in inflation, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday, pointing to labour market signals as a better gauge of price growth ahead. With top officials at the British central bank split...
EconomyColumbian

London irks EU with demand to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON — The British government said Wednesday that post-Brexit trade rules it negotiated with the European Union “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite, straining already-tense U.K.-EU relations and drawing a message of concern from the U.S. government. The government said Britain would be justified in unilaterally suspending the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Haskel sees no need to curb stimulus in foreseeable future

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel said on Monday that it was not right to consider tightening monetary policy in the foreseeable future, despite a recent rise in inflation. “In the immediate term, the risk of a pre-emptive monetary tightening curtailing the recovery continues...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brussels backs Bosnia's EU bid after jitters over strategy

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union triedon Tuesday to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels' commitment. That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: The quiet revolution in Italian bond markets

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A calming down of Italian government bonds, typically among the most volatile in the euro zone, suggests a sea change in the way foreign investors perceive the 2.3-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion)market -- the bloc's biggest. Volatility, the propensity of an asset to display wild and unpredictable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy