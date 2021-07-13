Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Teaching Video NeuroImages: When the Shoulder Inspires

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 14 days ago

A 6-month-old girl presented with left arm weakness dating from birth. She had significant elbow flexion and shoulder abduction weakness and mild finger, wrist, and arm extension weakness. EMG/nerve conduction studies were pursued to evaluate extent of injury and demonstrated panplexus injury. Median, lateral antebrachial cutaneous, and radial sensory responses were abnormal, and EMG showed evidence of reinnervation in C5-T1 innervated muscles with ongoing denervation in C5-6 innervated muscles. Spontaneous deltoid firing coincident with inspiration was observed on EMG (video 1). This phenomenon, “breathing arm,” occurs in obstetric and nonobstetric plexopathies when the C5 nerve root is injured proximal to the phrenic nerve origin. In breathing arm, aberrant regeneration of fibers originally supplying the phrenic nerve supplies upper trunk muscles, resulting in synkinesis with contraction of upper trunk muscles with inspiration. An alternative explanation is that this represents a compensatory response to diaphragmatic inadequacy. However, with no clinical evidence of respiratory insufficiency, aberrant reinnervation is favored. Respiratory synkinesis is significant when considering surgery as this indicates severe proximal root or trunk injury.1,2.

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensory Nerve#Inspiration#Nerve Injury#Nerve Fibers#Median Nerve#Emg#V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Healthneurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImages: Optic Ataxia as the Presenting Sign of the Heidenhain Variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

A 59-year-old woman presented with subacute onset of hand clumsiness followed by memory loss. She reported difficulty reaching for objects, although she could see them. Examination (video 1) showed optic ataxia, visual acuity of 20/30 OU, intact visual field, and near-normal finger-to-nose test. Hyperintense signals in the left temporo-parieto-occipital cortex in diffusion-weighted MRI, periodic triphasic complexes in EEG (figure), and elevated t-tau in CSF suggested the Heidenhain variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.1 The patient received supportive care and progressed to akinetic mutism. Optic ataxia—inaccuracy of visually guided arm movements—is a visuomotor disorder associated with lesions involving the posterior parietal cortex.2.
neurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Clenched Fists as an Unusual Presentation of Focal Neuromyotonia

A 72-year-old woman with a history of asthma and bronchiectasis presented with a 7-year history of bilateral hand cramps, initially affecting the right, frequently resulting in clenched fists. Examination revealed clenched fists bilaterally in the resting state and pseudomyotonia with incomplete relaxation following active finger extension (figure 1, A–C; video 1). Myokymia and percussion myotonia were not observed. No weakness was elicited in the muscles. Needle EMG of the forearm flexors demonstrated bursts of spontaneous high-frequency waning discharges typical of neuromyotonia (figure 2; video 2). Significant clinical improvement was observed following treatment with botulinum toxin injections and oxcarbazepine (figure 1, D–F).
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Teaching NeuroImages: Parkinsonism Presenting With Watershed Pattern Lesions

A 47-year-old man presented to clinic with progressive right-hand bradykinesia and shuffling gait for 8 months. He was diagnosed with parkinsonism. Brain MRI demonstrated diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI)–hyperintense signal involving bilateral corona radiate (figure 1) and T2-weighted MRI showed white matter changes (figure 2). Colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) gene sequencing revealed the pathogenic variant c.2381T>C(p.Ile794Thr), confirming the diagnosis of hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy with spheroids.1 The patient was treated with levodopa and selegiline with minimal response.2.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Pure Autonomic Failure

Pure autonomic failure (PAF) is an alpha synucleinopathy that predominantly affects the autonomic ganglia and peripheral autonomic nerves.1 The diagnostic hallmark is neurogenic orthostatic hypotension without any obvious parkinsonism. Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and cardiac symptoms, including supine hypertension, can develop as the disorder progresses. Abnormal cardiovascular autonomic function tests and dynamic sweat tests as well as normal thermoregulatory sweat tests, cardiac metaiodobenzaylguanidine scintigraphy (MIBG), and dopamine transporter scans with low supine serum noradrenaline levels can help establish the diagnosis.1 Treatment includes adequate hydration, abdominal binders, exercise, vasopressor drugs, and antihypertensives (for supine hypertension). Almost a quarter of patients can eventually develop multiple system atrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia.
Workoutssouthfloridareporter.com

Drink To Thirst When Exercising (Video)

If the Summer Olympics inspires you to start working out, Mayo Clinic health experts say it’s important to stay hydrated when you exercise. And a valuable term to remember is “drink to thirst.”. Reporter Jason Howland explains in this Mayo Clinic Minute. “You can become dehydrated if you take in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.

Comments / 0

Community Policy