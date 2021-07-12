Cancel
Aggie pitchers Saenz, Miller go back to back in the MLB Draft

By Tyler Shaw
KTRE
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colorado (KBTX) - Texas A&M pitchers Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller were drafted 112th and 113th respectively in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday afternoon. Saenz was drafted by the Washington Nationals and Bryce Miller was drafted by the Seattle Mariners. Saenz has pitched in 47...

