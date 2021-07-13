Batiscafo 45mm bronze retro military diving watch

How to dial in your new favourite board. Although to most surfers it seems like twinnies are now making a marked resurgence, the modern twin fin really entered back onto the market in 2007 when Jim Banks released his MK1 fish. It was a modern take on the Steve Lis fish of the late 60’s, but it had concaves, lower rails and a more performance outline. It went great in smaller waves and had a lot more speed and control than its predecessor. Then in 2014, Torren Martyn teamed up with Simon Jones and started working with much longer boards incorporating round tails and channels. The round tail with the added channels gave the boards far more bite and hold which wasn’t traditionally associated with twinnies. The boards went unreal in the steeper heavier conditions, having the extra length enabled great paddle power but didn’t hinder the turning ability of the boards due to the fact they had just two fins. The next few years all of the world’s top shapers started tinkering with the classic twin fin design. Now there are twin fin guns, twin fin longboards, twin fin midlengths, high performance twin fins as well as the traditional twin fin fish. Twin fins turn better, are faster and tend to have less drag than a traditional thruster. On a slacker wave a twin fin will turn harder and faster than its three fin counterpart. Everyone should have at least one twinnie in their quiver. But you do need to get your fins sorted.