Google details new Drive for Desktop client replacing Backup and Snyc

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is streamlining its Drive sync services Mac and Windows with a new Drive for Desktop app, which will replace the prior Backup and Sync service in September. Google Drive is a cloud document storage and sync service available across most platforms and the web. Both enterprise and consumer users have been able to access the service through two apps on desktop, but Google is transitioning those apps into a single, unified experience starting Monday.

