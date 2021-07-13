OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G smartphone leaked

Excellent design with fit and finish to matchLong-lasting battery life65W charging supportWell calibrated displayAmple performancePrimary camera can deliver quality images. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro kicks up the design language with a beautifully designed phone that feels incredible to use. The amped-up Dimensity 1200 should easily keep up with general performance demands, while the battery handily lasts a day and a half. Unfortunately, camera optimization isn't quite as good and the secondary cameras disappoint. Ultimately, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro isn't a very well-rounded package, but might be worth considering for fashion-conscious buyers.
