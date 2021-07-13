Cancel
Cell Phones

OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G smartphone leaked

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like we have some photos and specifications on the new OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G smartphone ahead of its official launch. The photos were posted ion Twitter by Evan Blass and they give us a look at the design and features of this new OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G device.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Evan Blass
#Smartphone#5g#Oppo Reno 6 Z 5g#Fhd#Gsm Arena#Android News#Mobile Phone News
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

BlackBerry 5G smartphone is apparently still on the table

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything related to BlackBerry. After it stopped making its own smartphones, the company switched to licensing its brand to other smartphones makers like TCL. News on that front has died down as well, especially after TCL decided to end its line of BlackBerry-branded phones. Fans of the iconic brand might still be holding on to a little hope, especially now that another licensee has broken its silence to prove that a 5G-capable BlackBerry phone is still in the works, even if a launch date is still up in the air.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more Samsung Galaxy smartphones are on sale

We keep on getting incredible savings, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy devices getting up to $900 savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently available for just $900 after a massive 50 percent discount, well kind of, as certain conditions have to be met. Samsung’s largest foldable is getting $300 instant savings as soon as you arrive on the device’s landing page, and the extra $600 savings can be achieved by trading in an eligible device.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Nokia's XR20 is a rugged Android smartphone with 5G for $549

As we continue to see more smartphone makers push 5G devices to the mid-range and entry-level categories, the smartphone market is starting to feel redundant and crowded. Most smartphones have similar features, design, and capabilities, with the biggest differentiator being the brand name on the back. Nokia's latest smartphone, however,...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Oppo Watch 2 leaked image reveals calling support

The Oppo Watch 2 arriving on July 27 will have calling support, reveals one of the images shared by leakster Evan Blass. But that's hardly a surprise since its predecessor, Oppo Watch, also came with this functionality. It also had eSIM support in China but not in other countries, so it remains to be seen if that will be the case with the Watch 2 as well if it escapes its home country.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone gets official

We have heard lots of rumors about the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new device. The handset comes with a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OPPO Reno6 Z launched silently with Dimensity 800U, 64MP triple cameras

OPPO silently unveiled the OPPO Reno6 Z in Thailand. It has arrived as the successor to the Reno5 Z that debuted a few months ago in some Asian markets. Like the other Reno6 series phones, the Reno6 Z features an attractive Reno Glow design. At the front, it features a punch-hole display that supports only a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with other attractive features like a 64-megapixel triple camera system and a decent battery.
Beauty & FashionAndroid Authority

Oppo Reno 6 Pro review: A fashionable side-grade

Excellent design with fit and finish to matchLong-lasting battery life65W charging supportWell calibrated displayAmple performancePrimary camera can deliver quality images. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro kicks up the design language with a beautifully designed phone that feels incredible to use. The amped-up Dimensity 1200 should easily keep up with general performance demands, while the battery handily lasts a day and a half. Unfortunately, camera optimization isn't quite as good and the secondary cameras disappoint. Ultimately, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro isn't a very well-rounded package, but might be worth considering for fashion-conscious buyers.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G press renders leaked, reveals design from all angles

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 with foldable displays on Aug. 11. Ahead of the launch, Winfuture.de has shared the high-resolution press renders of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to reveal its appearance from all angles. At the same time, reputed Evan Blass has shared a few key details of the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G First Impressions: Renovating its Predecessor

OPPO introduced the Reno series as a means to showcase its latest innovations in the smartphone world. The first Reno device had a periscope camera, an edge-to-edge display, a pop-up camera in the shape of a shark fin, and the latest Snapdragon chipset running the show. With subsequent iterations though, OPPO deviated from its original philosophy for the Reno series and took a route that focused mainly on design and multimedia experience.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Oppo Watch 2 leaks ahead of July 27 launch, but will it get the new Wear OS 3?

Renders of the Oppo Watch 2 have leaked. Successor to the Wear OS-powered Oppo Watch, the new wearable will launch on July 27. Oppo’s first smartwatch with Wear OS is getting an upgrade on July 27 in the form of the Oppo Watch 2. Over the weekend, we got to see clear renders of the new smartwatch courtesy of leaker Evan Blass.
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

OPPO announces pre-booking for the OPPO Reno6 5G with cashback offers and more

OPPO has announced pre-booking for its latest smartphone, the Reno6 5G with cashback offers. The Reno6 5G is recently launched in India in its Reno6 Series and is the successor to the Reno5 Pro launched last year. One of the major highlights of the Reno6 5G is its 5G capabilities and the new CPU, it comes with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and for the first time Bokeh Flare portrait video feature in its triple camera.
Retailgsmarena.com

Oppo A93s 5G announced with Dimensity 700

The Oppo A93s 5G has just been announced, coming as an incremental update of the Oppo A93 5G. The main difference is the chipset, as the new phone is powered by a Dimensity 700, with everything else remaining pretty much the same. The A93s 5G has a 6.5” LCD with...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G pricing for India leaked

A recent leak by 91mobiles claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be debuting in India in August. The publication has now learned the pricing of the Galaxy A22 5G through its retail sources. To recollect, the smartphone had debuted in European markets in June and now it is all set to debut in India.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 camera specs leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is less than a month away but the leaks are still pouring in and will likely continue until the launch date. The stars of the event will be the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, and if you have been wondering what camera sensors they will be packing, then you are in luck.
Cell Phonesephotozine.com

New OnePlus Nord 2 5G Mid-Range Smartphone With Flagship Features

OnePlus has announced the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the new mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, featuring a 50MP main camera (wide) with OIS, an 8mp ultra-wide camera, a 32mp selfie camera, and a 2mp monochrome camera. The battery is a 4500mAh unit, and the phone supports 65W warp charge, letting you charge the phone to 100% in just 35 minutes!

