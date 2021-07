One Piece has debuted a massive new puzzle poster for a special collaboration with Where's Waldo! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is still in the midst of celebrating its huge anniversary, and the franchise is branching out with a number of huge collaborations like the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo. This isn't the only new collaboration set for the franchise, of course, and isn't the only unexpected one as One Piece and illustrator Martin Handford's Where's Waldo? puzzle books (known as Where's Wally? outside of North America) have joined forces for a particularly cool puzzle.