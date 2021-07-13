AMA's Annie Vanotgehem receives Rural Leader Magazine's Forty Under 40 recognition
Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming at the Albany Museum of Art, has been named to Rural Leader Magazine’s 2021 Forty Under 40 list. The online magazine annually recognizes 40 exemplary individuals under the age of 40 who have made outstanding contributions to their respective communities. The magazine website notes the program is designed to honor leaders from small communities in Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Bios of the 40 recipients this year and the naming of the top four from the list are to appear in the online magazine’s September edition.albanyceo.com
