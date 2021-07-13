Clean Water for Georgia Kids Program Ready to Enroll Schools

The new school year for Greenbrier County students in grades one through 12 will begin on Monday, Aug. 30. Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin Thursday, Sept. 9. Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host two enrollment sessions for new students this month; both events will be conducted between the hours of 10 and 6 p.m.. Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Fairlea will host enrollment on July 27, and Western Greenbrier Middle School in Crawley will do the same on July 28.