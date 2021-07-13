Employee Loyalty is Strongly Tied to How Employers Handled COVID-19, New Guardian Life Research Finds

Employer wellness offerings are not always aligned with employee health needs, according to the 2021 Workplace Wellness Action Index commissioned by MOBE. “After a year of radical adaptation, we are moving toward establishing a new workplace equilibrium, and employers must balance changing work models with the needs of employees in this new reality,” said Chris Cronin, CEO of MOBE. “Today, we are seeing a gap between what employers believe their people need, what they are providing and what their team is actually using.