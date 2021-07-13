Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Inside Phoebe: The Care You Need

albanyceo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour health can’t wait. Some people have put off screenings and visits to the doctor, and that could have devastating long-term impacts on your health. Phoebe is working to get you back to the care you need. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services...

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Top doctor says 'the NHS as we know it will not survive much longer' because 5.3-million-strong waiting list means the health service 'continues quietly to disintegrate'

The NHS is 'quietly disintegrating' under the pressure of a 5.3 million-strong waiting list, a palliative care doctor has warned. According to Rachel Clarke, there is currently a 'silent epidemic of unseen, unheard suffering' in the health system 'like nothing we have known before.'. The Oxfordshire-based doctor, 48, sounded the...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketplace.org

We need to think about the unvaccinated differently

There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Americasdiscoverestevan.com

Seniors Income Plan Benefits Increase

The provincial government increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan this month. It was also announced the maximum benefit for the program will be increased by $30 a year for the next two years. The maximum monthly benefit is going from $270 to $300 a month for...
Healthgentside.co.uk

Woman becomes unable to walk after receiving second Pfizer dose

A young woman by the name of Georgia-Rose Segal, posted a video online in which she shows herself collapsing to the floor by the inability to walk following the second dose of a COVID-19 jab. Collapsed on the floor. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

“EYE” CARE FOR YOU

80% of what your child is taught in school is presented to them visually. So, there’s no question that good vision is important for learning. If your child is having difficulty in school, it may be due to a learning related visual problem. A comprehensive eye examination can address many visual problems children may have.
Religionpsychologytoday.com

We Need to Empower Laypeople to Care for the Dying

During this unprecedented year when more than 600,000 have died from COVID, we have finally begun to discuss death as a society. Historically, many Americans have died with the support of clergy. Today, many people are not religious and need help from others during death. Many laypeople and clinicians are...
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Do You Need What You Think You Need?

Developmental psychologists Erikson, Franz & White, and Carstensen have offered models of human needs. Psychological needs–for personal mastery and interpersonal connection–drive our behavior and our choices. Identifying a need that fuels a desire can provide us with information helpful to making healthy conscious choices. Do you ever wonder why you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy