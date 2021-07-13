Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes rotating camera and improved tutorial

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD version will be getting several major changes, Nintendo has announced. In a tweet from Nintendo of America, followers got a look at some of the gameplay changes that have been implemented in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the upcoming re-release. Firstly, you might notice that direct control of the camera by the player is now apparently an option, as the clip below shows the player rotating the camera around Link.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Skyward#Nintendo Of America#Horwell#Nunchuk#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
waytoomany.games

Review – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Out of all “mainline” Zelda titles, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the only I hadn’t played prior to tackling this Switch version. I was one of the four people in the world who didn’t have a Wii back in the day, nor did I exactly feel like re-buying it on the Wii U years later. It just stood there, waiting for me to play it, even though I really wasn’t keen on tackling a stupidly lengthy adventure with mandatory motion controls in around 2016-ish. I knew it was considered the most divisive Zelda game ever made, with equal amounts of people loving it and hating it.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Guide – How to get the Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

One of the most iconic items in The Legend of Zelda is the Hylian Shield, something Link nearly always ends up wielding by a game’s end. Often it’s something you’ve had all along, or given to you as part of the game’s progression, but not always. Sometimes you have to put in some work to earn that shield, as is the case in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Special New The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Controller

The Nintendo Switch is soon poised to receive an all-new controller based on the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise. Specifically, this new controller is going to be modeled after the highly popular entry The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and prominently features the game's titular character on the front side. While the controller itself isn't one that is being released by Nintendo, its sleek look definitely would definitely make for a good addition to any Switch collection.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Already a Big Success on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD just released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and it's already proving to be one of the year's bigger successes. The title is now the second best-selling retail game on Amazon's list of the Best Sellers of 2021 in Video Games. Skyward Sword HD is still a bit behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury but it's now ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will likely be some time before we get an idea of how many units have actually been sold, but this is clearly a good sign for the game!
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Eldest Souls (Switch) Review

Eldest Souls is a pixel art indie debut from Fallen Flag Studios. With it, the developers are bringing a boss rush game with tons of customization options to create unique character builds for any combat encounter. The game attempts to employ a Dark Souls aesthetic but truly ends up in a lane of its own.
Video GamesGamespot

New Apex Legends Trailer Details Seer's Abilities

After being revealed along with the game's Emergence update during this year's EA Play event, a new trailer for Apex Legends has focused on its next character, Seer. Specifically, the trailer goes over the mysterious character's abilities, which show him acting as an alternative to Bloodhound. Like Bloodhound, Seer's specialty...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 software update beta includes 3D audio for TV speakers and more

A new PS5 beta firmware appears to be out in the wild today. As first noted earlier today in the tweet below on July 29, users have reported that new PS5 beta firmware is now available to download in certain regions around the world. It should be noted that the original Twitter user who noted this new firmware update is based in Japan, confirming one region that's received the new firmware.
Video GamesPolygon

Sandship dungeon walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Once you find The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s invisible Sandship, you’ll need to explore the dungeon. In this Skyward Sword HD Sandship walkthrough, we’ll guide you through the dungeon with tips on finding items, rupees, Goddess Cubes, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll walk you through finding your first Small Key and defeating Scervo to claim the Bow (and arrows). We’ll help you use the ship’s Timeshift Stone to find the Dungeon Map and activate the ship’s two Power Generators. You’ll head belowdecks to rescue the Skipper’s crew from the Brig and then find the Captain’s Quarters to claim the Squid Carving key item. Finally, we’ve got tips for defeating this dungeon’s boss, the Abyssal Leviathan Tentalus.
RetailNintendo Insider

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Receives Launch Trailer

Wired Productions and Tomas Sala have shared the launch trailer for The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which is out on Nintendo Switch next week. This “supercharged and enhanced version” of the original game includes all updates, additional content in The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, and the “significant new expansion,” The Edge of the World.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Co-op Dungeon Crawling Comes to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Blightbound

We are a Dutch indie studio based in Utrecht and were founded in the Netherlands in 2007. Since 2018, we have been working with Devolver Digital to bring players our game Blightbound, a multiplayer cooperative 2.5D dungeon crawler that is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Blightbound can be played a couple different ways: via couch co-op, with AI teammates, with other players online, or any combination of the above. If you like what you’re hearing, stick around for more details on the general gameplay and metagame of Blightbound.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Rift Tour concert takes place next month with a "record-breaking superstar"

Fortnite is holding another in-game concert with a "record-breaking superstar." Earlier today through a press release, Fortnite unveiled that the forthcoming in-game Rift Tour event would be held between August 6 and 8. "With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to a life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," said Epic Games head of brand Phil Rampulla. "We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us."
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Arcade Racer SkyDrift Infinity Blasts onto PS4 Today

SkyDrift Infinity is a rare kind of racer. SkyDrift Infinity gives players the chance to live out every flyboys dream by placing them in fast-paced and action-filled combat races against friend and foe alike in deathmatches and armed races. If that doesn’t sound like your thing there’s also the option...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Melee battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint announces console version with PS5 gameplay

Naraka: Bladepoint has debuted a PS5 gameplay trailer confirming development on a console version. The melee and parkour-focused battle royale is due to launch on PC August 12, but we've yet to hear from developer 24 Entertainment about its release date on console. We also aren't sure exactly which console platforms Naraka: Bladepoint is headed to, but we know one them is PS5, thanks to this brand new gameplay trailer from IGN:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Stray Is Looking Purr-fect in PS5, PS4 Gameplay Showcase

One of the indie titles announced during PlayStation 5's reveal was Stray, a game from Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve. The teaser showed a cat wandering through a mysterious world devoid of humans but inhabited by robots, and you can't not be intrigued by that. Well, we've finally had a glimpse at proper gameplay, and it's looking very promising indeed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy