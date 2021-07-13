The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes rotating camera and improved tutorial
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD version will be getting several major changes, Nintendo has announced. In a tweet from Nintendo of America, followers got a look at some of the gameplay changes that have been implemented in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the upcoming re-release. Firstly, you might notice that direct control of the camera by the player is now apparently an option, as the clip below shows the player rotating the camera around Link.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0