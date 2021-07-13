The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD includes rotating camera and improved tutorial

Out of all “mainline” Zelda titles, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the only I hadn’t played prior to tackling this Switch version. I was one of the four people in the world who didn’t have a Wii back in the day, nor did I exactly feel like re-buying it on the Wii U years later. It just stood there, waiting for me to play it, even though I really wasn’t keen on tackling a stupidly lengthy adventure with mandatory motion controls in around 2016-ish. I knew it was considered the most divisive Zelda game ever made, with equal amounts of people loving it and hating it.