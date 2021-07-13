Off the Wire

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball will give at least $100 million over 10 years to the Players Alliance and help raise an additional $50 million aimed at increasing the number of Blacks playing the sport and eventually making the big leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision before Monday night's All-Star Home Run Derby, saying it would be the sport's largest charitable commitment. "We want young people -- period -- playing the game, particularly young people of color," Manfred said at a Coors Field news conference. The Players Alliance was launched last year, and MLB and the Major League Players Association announced a $10 million commitment in September. In addition, 500 players donated all or a portion of their salaries on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day. MLB said it will give $10 million annually starting in 2023 plus obtain $5 million in yearly matching contributions from Players Alliance fundraising.

