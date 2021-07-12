Mariners' Andy Thomas: Goes to Mariners in fifth round

Bubic did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Wednesday. He completed six innings and allowed two runs one five hits and one walk while striking out three. For four innings, Bubic went toe-to-toe with White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in a scoreless contest. However, Chicago finally broke through for two runs against Bubic in the fifth frame. The left-hander exited the contest in line for a loss but received a reprieve when Salvador Perez tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth inning. Bubic has hurled exactly six innings in each of his past three starts, posting a standout 2.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over that stretch. His 12:6 K:BB across those 18 innings portends some regression, but it is worth noting that he has been taken deep only once over the trio of appearances. He's tentatively slated to make another start in a rematch against the White Sox -- this time on the road -- early next week.