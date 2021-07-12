Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Andy Thomas: Goes to Mariners in fifth round

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

The Mariners have selected Thomas with the 144th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. A fifth-year senior from Baylor, Thomas put himself on the draft radar in 2021 with a .337/.411/.575 slash line and 11 home runs in 193 at-bats. That kind of production from a catcher is especially impressive, but the fact that Thomas turned 23 in June takes some of the luster away from his numbers. Thomas should at least stick behind the plate after drawing raves for his management of the Baylor pitching staff while also throwing out nearly half of potential base stealers last season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Thomas
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Luster#Drawing#Radar#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 97, Athletics at Mariners

Frankie Montas just tipped over 100 IP in 2021. It’s his first time hitting the century mark, and it’s come in his sixth season. Sure, for a year or two, he was a reliever, and relievers just Don’t Do That Anymore, which is perhaps a discussions for a different day. But he’s been a starter now for a handful of years, and never managed it. Why not? I think Montas has essentially dabbled with each reason a pitcher can have for not pitching a lot. First, and what most might consider easiest, was that he’s gotten hurt.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Rico Gafford: Lands on COVID list

Gafford (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gafford joined the Cardinals on a reserve/future contract after the 2020 campaign and will open training camp on the COVID list. Regardless of whether he tested positive for the virus, the 25-year-old will need to clear the health and safety protocols before rejoining the team.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes yard in three-hit game

Haniger went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels. Haniger took Dylan Bundy deep in the seventh inning, increasing Seattle's lead. He added a double and a single in the game, scoring all three times he reached base safely. The 30-year-old has made a huge impact on his team after missing last year and most of 2019. On the season, he is slashing .265/.317/.503 in 375 plate appearances. He leads the Mariners in homers (21), RBI (54) and runs (61). Over his last seven games, he is batting .407 with three long balls, seven RBI and eight runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Dillon Thomas: Recalled from minors

The Mariners recalled Thomas from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. The 28-year-old will serve as outfield depth while Jake Fraley (illness), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, misses time. Thomas has appeared in just two games for the Mariners this season, going 2-for-8 with a pair of RBI and six strikeouts. Since being optioned June 12, he's hit .196 with 35 strikeouts in 97 at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

Seattle Mariners

Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Likely to draw another start. McCaughan will likely start in the Mariners' open rotation spot during the next turn through the rotation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. McCaughan served as the primary pitcher in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies, and he gave up a run...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Tosses six strong innings

Bubic did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Wednesday. He completed six innings and allowed two runs one five hits and one walk while striking out three. For four innings, Bubic went toe-to-toe with White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in a scoreless contest. However, Chicago finally broke through for two runs against Bubic in the fifth frame. The left-hander exited the contest in line for a loss but received a reprieve when Salvador Perez tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth inning. Bubic has hurled exactly six innings in each of his past three starts, posting a standout 2.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over that stretch. His 12:6 K:BB across those 18 innings portends some regression, but it is worth noting that he has been taken deep only once over the trio of appearances. He's tentatively slated to make another start in a rematch against the White Sox -- this time on the road -- early next week.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cal Raleigh batting fifth in Mariners' Tuesday lineup against Rockies

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Raleigh will handle catching duties after Tom Murphy received a break against right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Raleigh to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Cruises to eighth win

Mahle (8-3) earned the win over the Cubs on Wednesday by pitching six shutout innings during which he gave up five hits and one walk while striking out two. The right-hander picked up his first victory since June 16 by keeping Chicago off the scoreboard despite tying a season low with only two strikeouts. He wasn't exactly efficient with his offerings -- Mahle needed 103 pitches to get through six frames and threw only 59 of those pitches for strikes -- but he issued just one walk and was able to rack up outs in spite of constantly pitching deep into counts. The 26-year-old notched his sixth quality start of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.71. He's lined up to next face the Twins at home early next week.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners sign first-round pick Harry Ford

The Mariners have agreed to sign 12th overall pick Harry Ford, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo reports (via Twitter). Ford signed for $4,366,400, matching the slot value assigned to his pick. Ford is an 18-year-old high school catcher from Georgia, and he’ll now begin his pro career after being originally committed to...
MLBDaily Republic

Mariners sink A’s again

SEATTLE – In their 100th game of the year, the Oakland A’s fell 5.5 game back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West with a 4-3 loss, and series loss, to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The highlights will feature plays from a tough...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Fans nine in tough loss

Fried (7-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings as Atlanta fell 2-1 to the Mets. He struck out nine. The southpaw set a new season high in whiffs while tossing 67 of 106 pitches for strikes, but Fried still came out on the wrong end of the decision. He's delivered a quality start in two of his last three outings and eight times overall this year, leading to a 4.32 ERA and 94:32 K:BB through 91.2 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mariners' Luis Torrens batting fifth on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Torrens will return to the lineup at first base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Shed Long Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Asher Wojciechowski: Inks minor-league deal with Seattle

Wojciechowski signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Wojciechowski was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier in the month and elected free agency after he cleared waivers. He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma initially but could contribute as either a starter or reliever in the majors prior to the conclusion of the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Mired in ugly skid

Crawford is hitting .067 (2-for-30) with a walk, a run and a 32.3 percent strikeout rate over his last seven games. The previously hot-hitting shortstop is stuck in a serious funk, and he's gone without an extra-base hit in his last 11 contests overall. Despite the sudden across-the-board plunge, Crawford's season average and on-base percentage check in at a serviceable .263 and .323, respectively; moreover, his recent trouble making contact is a clear outlier, considering his strikeout rate still sits at a modest 17.0 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy