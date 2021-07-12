Cancel
Douglas County, GA

Susan Anderson

Douglas County Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Roxanne Adams Anderson, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. A Douglas County native, Susan was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Lithia Springs. Susan was a 1972 graduate of Douglas County High School. She loved her family and spending time with each other. Susan was a giving, generous person who was known for her great sense of humor and her laughter. She enjoyed shopping, and in her spare time, she operated Susie’s House of Treasures on Ebay selling jewelry. Even though she had endured a lengthy illness, she always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed staying in touch with friends on Facebook. She will be missed by many.

