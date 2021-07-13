Pete Alonso crowned Home Run Derby champion for second year in a row

DENVER — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has once again been crowned the winner of the Home Run Derby.

The 26-year-old defended his title in Denver’s Coors Field Monday night, beating Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini in the final round of the derby to win the competition for the second year in a row.

In three rounds, Alonso knocked 74 pitches out of the park, topping Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto and Mancini along the way.

After the Home Run Derby, Alonso told reporters he’s a power hitter and that he considers himself “the best power hitter on the planet.”

"Being able to showcase that, and really put on a fun display for fans, I just think it's truly a dream come true for me because when I was younger, my parents actually let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this,” he said. “That was one of the few nights of the year where I actually got to stay up past my bedtime and just watch absolutely incredible feats that you don't see in a regular baseball game.”

"To be able to participate -- it's a dream come true. To be able to do it back-to-back -- this is really special for me. And really cool,” Alonso added.

