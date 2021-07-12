Debate over Critical Race Theory continues
The Georgia Board of Education voted in June to reject “critical race theory” curriculum and courses that “indoctrinate students” across a certain political spectrum. Board members voted 11-2 to adopt a resolution affirming the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.” The government body vowed not to “support, or impart, any K-12 public education resources or standards which indoctrinate students in social, or political, ideology or theory, or promote one race or sex above another.”www.douglascountysentinel.com
Comments / 0