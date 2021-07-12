Cancel
Douglasville, GA

Debate over Critical Race Theory continues

By Richard Grant FOR THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Sentinel
 16 days ago

The Georgia Board of Education voted in June to reject “critical race theory” curriculum and courses that “indoctrinate students” across a certain political spectrum. Board members voted 11-2 to adopt a resolution affirming the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.” The government body vowed not to “support, or impart, any K-12 public education resources or standards which indoctrinate students in social, or political, ideology or theory, or promote one race or sex above another.”

